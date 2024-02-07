US Embassy's latest security alert loosens compared to previous one

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy has eased travel restrictions for its employees in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the Embassy said on social media.

“Notice to U.S. citizens: The U.S. Embassy loosens travel restrictions for its employees. This represents an easing of restrictions since the last notice had been issued,’’ reads the message.

The restrictions apply to Gegharkunik region east of Vardenis, Syunik region east of Goris, Syunik region south of Kapan. The travel through Yeraskh village in Ararat region is allowed, but stopping is not.