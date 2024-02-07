Davit Balayan elected candidate for Constitutional Court Judge
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Davit Balayan has been elected as a candidate for the judge of the Constitutional Court by the General Assembly of Judges, Supreme Judicial Council spokesperson Lilit Shaboyan said on social media.
