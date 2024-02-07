Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   7 February 2024

Davit Balayan elected candidate for Constitutional Court Judge

Davit Balayan elected candidate for Constitutional Court Judge

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Davit Balayan has been elected as a candidate for the judge of the Constitutional Court by the General Assembly of Judges, Supreme Judicial Council spokesperson Lilit Shaboyan said on social media.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]