Eurasian Economic Union: Armenian PM calls for compromise in common energy market initiative

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated his call for a common energy market within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Speaking at the EEU Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Pashinyan said that a common energy market would give a number of advantages to all member states.

“Although the common gas, oil and petroleum markets are planned to be launched in 2025, it is obvious that at this moment the member states don’t have a clear common approach in terms of the prospects of building and developing a common energy market,” Pashinyan said.

He said that a common energy market would be conducive to economic development, improvement of the welfare of peoples and strengthening of energy security in all EEU countries. “Taking this into account, we believe that our dialogue must be aimed at seeking compromise agreements.”