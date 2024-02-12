Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   12 February 2024

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Kazakhstan for EEU meeting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Almaty, Kazakhstan where he will chair the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on February 2, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.








