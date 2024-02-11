Pashinyan on creating the Fourth Republic: That is one of the ideas
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia, discussed the possibility of creating the Fourth Republic of Armenia in the context of the planned new Constitution.
When asked whether a new constitution is being proposed for the new Fourth Republic, the Prime Minister replied: "That is one of the ideas."
- 02.10-21:47 Hungary’s president resigns over child sexual abuse scandal
- 02.10-17:58 Prime Minister Pashinyan chairs Civil Contract steering group meeting
- 02.10-16:42 Armenian Embassy in Greece hosts Army Day reception
- 02.10-16:36 Armenian Foreign Ministry sends Spring Festival greetings to China
- 02.10-14:10 Armenian President highlights growing ties with China in greetings to Xi Jinping
- 02.10-13:25 Granatus Ventures invests in Modicus Prime
- 02.10-12:51 Tehran to host Armenia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission meeting next week
- 02.10-12:08 France expresses ‘unconditional, full and steadfast commitment’ in support of Armenia’s sovereignty and resilience
- 02.10-11:45 U.S. congressmen introduce Armenian Protection Act
- 02.10-11:25 Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulates China’s Xi Jinping and Li Qiang on Spring Festival
- 02.10-11:19 European Stocks down - 09-02-24
- 02.10-11:13 US stocks - 09-02-24
- 02.10-11:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-02-24
- 02.10-11:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-02-24
- 02.10-11:05 Oil Prices - 09-02-24
- 02.09-21:35 Armenian and French Foreign Ministers discuss security situation in South Caucasus
- 02.09-20:51 Diaspora Armenian specialists invited to contribute to Armenian Government through 'iGorts' 2024 Program
- 02.09-20:18 Meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and France starts in Paris
- 02.09-19:25 Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the newly elected Prime Minister of Georgia
- 02.09-19:20 Azerbaijan bought new Akıncı attack drones from Turkey
- 02.09-18:38 BBC Travel publishes article about the Armenian alphabet
- 02.09-17:55 Prime Minister receives the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Armenia
- 02.09-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-02-24
- 02.09-17:23 Asian Stocks - 09-02-24
- 02.09-16:48 Germany extradites fraud fugitive to Armenia
17:19, 02.07.2024
4661 views Armenia permanent population grows
10:06, 02.04.2024
2935 views UAE Ambassador H.E. Dr. Nariman Al-Mulla Commends Global Unity on the International Day of Human Fraternity
17:25, 02.06.2024
2772 views Hungarian president hails ‘historic’ restoration of ties with Armenia, hopes for intensification of relations
10:39, 02.05.2024
2400 views Rapper Killer Mike arrested on misdemeanor battery charge after Grammy wins
08:55, 02.05.2024
2337 views Financial system ready for sustainable development, economy financing, quality service: Central Bank Deputy Chairman