Pashinyan on creating the Fourth Republic: That is one of the ideas

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia, discussed the possibility of creating the Fourth Republic of Armenia in the context of the planned new Constitution.

When asked whether a new constitution is being proposed for the new Fourth Republic, the Prime Minister replied: "That is one of the ideas."








