Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-24

YEREVAN, 1 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 403.88 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 435.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 4.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.43 drams to 510.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 144.27 drams to 26661.54 drams. Silver price up by 0.32 drams to 299.82 drams.