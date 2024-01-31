Zakharova addresses Armenia's proposal for a non-aggression pact with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The best guarantee of stability and long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the implementation of high-level tripartite agreements signed in 2020-2022, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said, referring to the proposal made by Armenia to Azerbaijan regarding the signing of the non-aggression pact.

“If you are talking about our principled position, then we are sure that the guarantee of reaching stability and long-term peace in the South Caucasus is the speedy restoration of the implementation of high-level tripartite agreements signed in 2020-2022,” said Zakharova, noting that it is a roadmap with no alternative for the reconciliation of Baku and Yerevan, which also includes the development of a peace treaty.