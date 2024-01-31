Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   31 January 2024

The sixth meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The sixth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia has come to an end in the Ijevan-Gazakh sector, Grigoryan’s Office said.

The fifth meeting of the State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place on November 30  under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.








