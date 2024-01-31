PM Pashinyan, Markéta Pekarová exchange ideas on the prospect of establishing sustainable peace in the region

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the delegation led by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová.

In a readout, the Prime Minister's Office said that Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to Mrs. Pekarová's visit to our country and emphasized the importance of continuous development of Armenia-Czech Republic relations. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan noted that bilateral high-level mutual visits give a new impetus to interaction and contribute to the expansion of relations.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of close parliamentary cooperation, including within the framework of international organizations.

According to the source, Markéta Pekarová emphasized that her country also attaches great importance to multi-sectoral cooperation with Armenia and noted that Prime Minister Pashinyan's official visit to the Czech Republic in 2023 contributed to its development.



The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the agenda of Armenia-Czech relations, aimed at expanding political, economic, humanitarian ties and joint projects.

It is noted that the sides exchanged ideas on the prospect of establishing security and sustainable peace in the region. The Prime Minister emphasized the key approaches of the Republic of Armenia.