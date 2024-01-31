Armenia calls on international community to apply pressure as Azerbaijan keeps stalling peace talks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is doing everything to establish lasting peace in the region, but Azerbaijan fails to do the same, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan has said.

Simonyan made the remarks at a joint press conference with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová when asked how Czechia can support the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks.

“I think that not only Czechia, but all our international partners should exert maximum pressures to bring peace to the region, because Armenia has numerously said that it is ready and is doing everything to establish lasting peace in the region, but we see that our neighboring country doesn’t stand out much in this sense. And the international community must unambiguously react to all the steps that are aimed at undermining the establishment of peace,” Simonyan said.

Citing Azerbaijan’s refusal to take part in talks under various mediations, Speaker Alen Simonyan warned that Azerbaijan could be deliberately stalling the talks.

“In case of the presence of political will, I don’t see any reason that could obstruct the signing of the peace treaty based on all the principles that were agreed upon in Prague. We don’t understand how someone can come to an agreement, make a statement, which was issued by the European Council President Charles Michel, and to date not have a peace treaty based on those fundamental principles,” Simonyan said.

The Speaker said that Armenia will continue its efforts in the direction of establishing peace and strengthening democracy.

“There’s no second opinion that Armenia is a democratic country, and we are the leading democracy in the region and we will continue making steps in that direction. We need support from our partners to further deepen that direction. We think we will succeed in our steps aimed at both peace and the development of democracy,” he said.