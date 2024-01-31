Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   31 January 2024

For the first time, British Museum's Anahit Goddess statue will be displayed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The statue of Goddess Anahit kept at the British Museum will for the first time be displayed in Armenia, the Tourism Committee has announced.

The statue, known as the Satala Aphrodite at the British Museum, will be displayed in Armenia in September 2024 as a result of an agreement between the History Museum of Armenia and the British Museum.

 








