First two business projects now featured in ARFI crowdfunding platform

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian companies are now looking to attract investors for their projects through ARFI, the first Armenian crowdfunding platform.

The two companies are Barekam Logistic Services, the first Armenian organization of its kind that provides international door-to-door postal and courier services, and Planet Fiber, an IT infrastructure provider.

ARFI is gradually expanding the list of business projects.

ARFI CEO Edgar Evoyan told Armenpress that investors from all over the world can participate in the Armenian projects.

Furthermore, the company has received numerous new submissions and is simultaneously working to expand the circle of investors.

“We are now working to select the right targets,” Evoyan said.

Planet Fiber CEO Armen Hayrapetyan lauded ARFI, noting that the platform has a good opportunity to expand and develop. It will also enable to acquire bigger audiences, according to Hayrapetyan.

Meanwhile, Barekam Logistic Services, which was founded in 2017, decided to apply to ARFI due to an increase in the demand of its services. “As a result of growing demand for our services around the world, we decided to apply to ARFI in order to be able to expand and render more high-quality services,” Barekam Logistic Services Founder and Director Narek Mkrtchyan said.