Tehran not to accept any changes of geopolitical borders in the region: Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. On January 30, a meeting was held at the Orbeli Analytical Center with the delegation led by Kamal Kharrazi, Foreign Policy Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of Iran. Several representatives from the Armenian expert community also participated in the meeting. The Iranian delegation included Abbas Araqchi, the secretary of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, the Analytical Center 'Orbeli' said in a statement.



According to the source, referring to the historical and friendly relations between Iran and Armenia, Kamal Kharrazi emphasized in his speech the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand the existing relations. He noted that Iran supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, and the changes of the geographical borders are unacceptable for Iran. Kharazi also emphasized that the Iranian side supports Armenia’s "Crossroads of Peace" project.



According to the source, Kamal Kharazi confirmed that Iran, serving as the axis connecting the North-South and East-West communication routes, is ready to invest its economic and scientific capabilities in the development and progress of this region. It is noted that he answered questions from Armenian experts at the end of the meeting.