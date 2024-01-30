Czech Chamber of Deputies President to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová will visit Armenia on January 31 which will become one of the highest-level Czech visits to the country in the past six years, the Embassy of Czechia in Armenia said in a press release.

Adamová’s delegation will include several MPs, representatives of companies, Trade Chambers and Ministry of Industry and Trade officials, as well as representatives of universities and the National Museum.

Apart from meetings with government officials, Adamová will also visit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to get acquainted with the situation on the ground.

Then, together with Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, Adamová will participate in the Czech-Armenian Business Forum and will announce the opening of the Castles and Chateaux of Czechia exhibition.