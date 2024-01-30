Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   30 January 2024

Armenian central bank reduces refinancing rate by 0,5%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank of Armenia has decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.5 pp, setting it at 8.75%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo facility rate is at 10.25 % and the Deposit facility rate at 7.25 %.








