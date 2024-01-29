We are doing everything to establish peace in the region: Alen Simonyan to IPU Secretary General

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan on Monday received the delegation led by the current Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Martin Chungong.



Simonyan expressed gratitude to the IPU for its efforts in promoting peace in the region of Armenia, the press service of the Armenian National Assembly said.



According to the source, Alen Simonyan noted that the NA delegation has consistently been one of the active members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, with its lawmakers holding positions in various bodies of the organization.



Reflecting on the ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan concerning the signing of a peace treaty, the Speaker emphasized that the Armenian side is constructive and open to discussions that will contribute to the process of signing this document.



"Armenia is a democratic country; this is already an established fact. We have done everything and continue to work with our international partners to establish peace in the region," stressed Simonyan.



Secretary-General Chungong, in turn, commended Armenia's efforts in peace negotiations and noted that the IPU will fully support the implementation of this peace treaty.



The interlocutors also discussed the annual IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to take place this year in Armenia.