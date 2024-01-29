Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   29 January 2024

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issues objectives to Foreign Intelligence Service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with the leadership and officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

During the meeting the Prime Minister was briefed on the course of the establishment of the agency and the 2024 action plan.

“Views were exchanged on addressing modern challenges, as well as the objectives of the Foreign Intelligence Service in the development of the state. The Prime Minister issued concrete objectives and directives to the service,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

 








