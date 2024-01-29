Idplus Digital Fuel Cards: Everyone Makes a Plus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Digital fuel cards are already available at a number of filling stations, which means you can save more by getting affordable fuel.

Ran Oil, Arm Petrol, Flash petrol stations, Erebuni gas station: you can buy fuel cards for these stations in the idplus app and save 10-20 drams per liter. The more fuel you buy, the bigger your savings will be. By the way, you will see the amount of the discount directly in the price list.

According to Aghavni Knyazyan, project manager of Idplus, paying with fuel card is much more affordable and quicker. “Digital fuel cards are convenient in that you purchase a certain amount of fuel in advance, which you then use in full or in part at the given filling station. Since you can also share the fuel card, it turns out that you will buy more liters for the family at once and, therefore, you will also save more. We are working to expand the list of filling stations so that our customers have a wider choice,” says Aghavni Knyazyan.

To purchase a fuel card at Idplus, you need to enter the “Catalog” section, click the “Fuel Cards” button, then select the filling station and decide the amount of fuel, and finally pay with Idram&IDBank, and the fuel card is ready. At the filling station, you just need to inform the employee that you will pay with the idplus fuel card and scan the QR-code with the idplus app.

