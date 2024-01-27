Armenian special operations forces hold tactical exercises

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian special operations forces and other military units participated in “hybrid tactical exercises” on January 26.

The exhibition drills held at a military training area were watched by Lt Gen Edward Asryan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, and other military officials.

The purpose of the exercises was to introduce troops to the “nature of disproportionate actions during modern warfare and to improve the strategic and tactical skills of the personnel,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The drills involved various military units, including special operations forces, as well as indigenously produced armaments.

After the exercises the troops were awarded by Lt Gen Asryan at the order of Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on the occasion of Army Day.