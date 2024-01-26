Russia invites Ararat Mirzoyan for peace treaty discussions in Moscow – Zakharova

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia has invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow a few days ago to discuss the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing.

"Ararat Mirzoyan has been invited multiple times to visit Moscow for consultations on the peace treaty, starting from September of the last year. The latest invitation was sent to Yerevan just a few days ago," said Zakharova.