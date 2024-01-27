Armenia-Georgia trade exceeded $1 billion: Garibashvili

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, summarizing the results of the intergovernmental meeting on Armenia-Georgia economic cooperation, noted that issues related to the cooperation of the two countries in various directions were discussed during the session



"We had a session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, where we discussed important issues related to trade relations. It should be noted that trade relations between our countries are developing, the amount of trade has exceeded the $1 billion threshold. Armenia is the third largest trading partner and the second biggest investment country for Georgia. Last year, we had almost one million tourists from Armenia, which is important for the economic development of our country," Garibashvili said.

According to him, the two countries are not only neighbors, but also historically very strong allies and friends.

"The governments of the two countries are called to further deepen our trade and economic relations," noted the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili.