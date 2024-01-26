Prime Minister Pashinyan arrives in Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Georgia.

Georgian Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili welcomed the Armenian PM in the Tbilisi airport, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The session of the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will take place in Tbilisi on January 26.

During the working visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will have a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.