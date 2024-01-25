Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with NSS chief for 2023 report
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on January 24 the headquarters of the National Security Service (NSS) in Yerevan where he met with the agency’s leadership.
NSS Director Armen Abazyan and his deputies briefed the Prime Minister the NSS 2023 report.
- 14:24 The Arbitration and Mediation Center of Armenia is forming a new arbitration culture in the country. Tatevik Matinyan
- 13:35 Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with NSS chief for 2023 report
- 13:13 Cadastre committee chief highlights ‘legal assessment’ in border delimitation process
- 13:11 Employment reaches record high in Armenia
- 12:42 Military procurement plan classified 'state secret'
- 12:30 Azerbaijan extends Ruben Vardanyan’s jail term
- 11:37 Authorities introduce mandatory road safety audit requirement
- 11:05 Biden urges US Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkey 'without delay' – Reuters
- 10:32 MEPs, experts call for int’l peacekeeping mission, monitoring mechanisms in Nagorno- Karabakh to save Armenian heritage
- 08:47 European Stocks - 24-01-24
- 08:46 US stocks - 24-01-24
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-01-24
- 08:43 Oil Prices Up - 24-01-24
- 01.24-21:38 Azerbaijani delegation faces one year suspension from PACE
- 01.24-21:25 Armenian Ombudsperson participates in the Leadership Forum of European Network of National Human Rights Institutions
- 01.24-19:45 Hungary's Orban confirms support for Sweden's NATO membership in phone call with Stoltenberg
- 01.24-19:36 Russia, Finland terminate cross-border cooperation agreement
- 01.24-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-24
- 01.24-17:16 Asian Stocks - 24-01-24
- 01.24-16:34 Conference on preservation of NK cultural and religious heritage to be held in European Parliament
- 01.24-16:09 BTA. 32nd Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition Continues Work on Research Projects
- 01.24-16:01 Cyprus President calls on European legislators to address humanitarian needs of NK Armenians
- 01.24-14:42 Armenian Air Force holds training flights in Lori province
- 01.24-12:51 Pay for the Parking with Idram with One Click
- 01.24-12:29 Armenia to have military attachés in Czechia and Kyrgyzstan
21:16, 01.19.2024
3817 views Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chairs condemn dangerous rhetoric from Aliyev
18:02, 01.19.2024
3799 views Azerbaijan refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks, says Foreign Minister Mirzoyan
15:38, 01.18.2024
3654 views Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan never discussed so-called Zangezur Corridor, says Lavrov
13:53, 01.19.2024
3549 views Prime Minister receives special representative of NATO Secretary General for Caucasus and Central Asia
18:58, 01.19.2024
3408 views Ambassador of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania discuss cooperation issues within the EU framework