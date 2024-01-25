Cadastre committee chief highlights ‘legal assessment’ in border delimitation process

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The “legal assessment” is the most important part in the delimitation and demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Cadastre Committee chief Suren Tovmasyan.

“It is only based on the legal assessment that we can say which maps can serve as the basis for carrying out this process,” Tovmasyan told reporters when asked whether or not authorities have updates on which maps will be used in the process. “These works are underway, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia is chairing a task force, which includes my deputies, daily work is done,” he said.

Asked to comment on PM Pashinyan’s earlier statement that ‘Armenia never had a [land] cadastre certificate,’ Tovmasyan said that the premier was referring to the fact that the country’s borders are not delimitated or demarcated. “When Armenia’s borders will be demarcated and delimitated, it would mean that Armenia’s borders are documented,” Tovmasyan said.