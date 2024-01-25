Military procurement plan classified 'state secret'
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has approved a bill on classifying military procurements as “state secret.”
The military procurement plan, the bid, technical characteristics, procurement organizational process, as well as the company that made the supplies or rendered services will be classified a state secret.
The decision will take effect January 28.
- 13:11 Employment reaches record high in Armenia
- 12:42 Military procurement plan classified 'state secret'
- 12:30 Azerbaijan extends Ruben Vardanyan’s jail term
- 11:37 Authorities introduce mandatory road safety audit requirement
- 11:05 Biden urges US Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkey 'without delay' – Reuters
- 10:32 MEPs, experts call for int’l peacekeeping mission, monitoring mechanisms in Nagorno- Karabakh to save Armenian heritage
- 08:47 European Stocks - 24-01-24
- 08:46 US stocks - 24-01-24
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-01-24
- 08:43 Oil Prices Up - 24-01-24
- 01.24-21:38 Azerbaijani delegation faces one year suspension from PACE
- 01.24-21:25 Armenian Ombudsperson participates in the Leadership Forum of European Network of National Human Rights Institutions
- 01.24-19:45 Hungary's Orban confirms support for Sweden's NATO membership in phone call with Stoltenberg
- 01.24-19:36 Russia, Finland terminate cross-border cooperation agreement
- 01.24-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-24
- 01.24-17:16 Asian Stocks - 24-01-24
- 01.24-16:34 Conference on preservation of NK cultural and religious heritage to be held in European Parliament
- 01.24-16:09 BTA. 32nd Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition Continues Work on Research Projects
- 01.24-16:01 Cyprus President calls on European legislators to address humanitarian needs of NK Armenians
- 01.24-14:42 Armenian Air Force holds training flights in Lori province
- 01.24-12:51 Pay for the Parking with Idram with One Click
- 01.24-12:29 Armenia to have military attachés in Czechia and Kyrgyzstan
- 01.24-12:15 Ratification of EUMA status agreement on Cabinet meeting agenda
- 01.24-11:41 Armenia, Europol to enhance partnership
- 01.24-10:52 Turkey approves Sweden's NATO membership bid after 20-month delay
21:16, 01.19.2024
3791 views Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chairs condemn dangerous rhetoric from Aliyev
18:02, 01.19.2024
3778 views Azerbaijan refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks, says Foreign Minister Mirzoyan
15:38, 01.18.2024
3641 views Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan never discussed so-called Zangezur Corridor, says Lavrov
13:53, 01.19.2024
3535 views Prime Minister receives special representative of NATO Secretary General for Caucasus and Central Asia
18:58, 01.19.2024
3386 views Ambassador of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania discuss cooperation issues within the EU framework