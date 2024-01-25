Authorities introduce mandatory road safety audit requirement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has introduced mandatory safety audit requirement of roads. The decision was adopted at the January 25 Cabinet meeting.

The government will also introduce an integrated system for road safety data management.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said that the purpose of the initiative is to increase the level of safety of the road networks, tunnels and reduce possible risks.

The safety audit will be implemented during construction and a year after commissioning. The audit has been used during road construction projects involving international partners, and now it will be implemented in all projects as a mandatory requirement.