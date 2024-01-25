Russia, Finland terminate cross-border cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Finland terminated an agreement on facilitating cross-border cooperation on Wednesday, RIA Novosti reported.

It quoted the Russian embassy in Finland as saying this was “due to the targeted actions taken by the Finnish side in 2022-2023 to sever multifaceted ties with Russia.”

In October, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note to the Finnish Ambassador to Russia, Antti Helantera, notifying their neighbor they were terminating the agreement between Moscow and Helsinki on promoting cross-border cooperation. The agreement had been signed in Helsinki on April 13th, 2012. The termination was agreed to by both sides.

The Finnish government closed all its eastern border crossings with Russia to passenger traffic in mid‑December, 2023. The border closure, originally valid until January 14, 2024, has been extended until Feb 11th.

Russia opposed Finland’s decision, saying that this action violated the rights and interests of both Finns and Russians.

Finland shares a 1,340 kilometer border with Russia. After being admitted to NATO last April, its border became a common border with a member of NATO.