FM Mirzoyan urges Russian colleagues to refrain from attributing baseless accusations to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, has urged his Russian colleagues to accurately narrate the chronological sequence and refrain from attributing accusations to the Armenian side for which Armenia is not guilty.



Mirzoyan said on Tuesday, referring to the accusation from Russia that the Nagorno Karabakh issue, including the status issue, was closed when Nikol Pashinyan signed a statement in Prague in accordance with the Alma-Ata Declaration.

The Armenian Foreign Minister has accurately presented the sequence of events.

“In August 2022, Russia presented proposals that included the following provision: the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is postponed indefinitely. By the end of August, Armenia agreed to these proposals, but Azerbaijan expressed its disagreement. Subsequently, in September 2022, Azerbaijan initiated an attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.



Then Armenia turned to Russia and the Russian side stated that the boundaries are not clear enough, consequently, Russia faces difficulties in assessing the extent to which the sovereign territory of Armenia has been violated.

Afterward, in October 2022, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a quadrilateral statement in Prague, in which they agreed that the delimitation of borders should occur based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. The declaration specifies the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, coinciding with the administrative border between the two former Soviet republics.

I want to urge my Russian colleagues to narrate the cause-and-effect relationships and chronological sequence correctly and at least not to attribute to the Armenian side accusations in which the Armenian side has no guilt," said the Foreign Minister.

“On the contrary, there were expected and supposed actions by others, and in the absence of that action, Armenia took concrete steps, including in the form of the Prague statement,'' the FM said.