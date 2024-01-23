No results regarding the opening of the Armenia-Turkey land border, says FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. In Tehran, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed the agreement to open the Armenia-Turkey border for citizens of the third countries and the holders of diplomatic passports, however, there has been no result thus far, said Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the press conference.

"It was discussed and an agreement was reached to open the Armenia-Turkey border for citizens of the third countries and holders of diplomatic passports. We also reaffirmed this agreement with Minister Fidan on October 23 in Tehran.

As you can see, tangible and objective steps have not been taken in this direction, and there is no final result. The border is not open to the people of the mentioned group," said Mirzoyan.

The minister mentioned that there was a study of the infrastructure on both sides, including checkpoints, roads, and bridges, but the border remains closed.