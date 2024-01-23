Armenia hopes Azerbaijan returns to constructive path

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is committed to the peace agenda and hopes that Azerbaijan will soon return to the constructive path despite the setbacks, FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press briefing.

Mirzoyan told Armenpress at a press briefing that the positive dynamics observed in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations stopped and there was a setback from previous agreements.

However, there is a communication line between the offices of the Armenian prime minister and Azeri president, as well as between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies, he said.

“The exchange of amendment proposals regarding the peace treaty, substantive discussions about the treaty are being conducted by the Foreign Ministries. But there are also unofficial contacts through other channels,” said Mirzoyan.

As to the agreement for the release of POWs that took place on December 7, 2023, the minister said the swap was a beneficial agreement for both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Unfortunately, the positive dynamics did not continue, at least until this moment, [we see] just the contrary both in the context of the text of the peace treaty and in the context of the resumption of high-level meetings. Besides, judging by the interview of the Azeri president, already in the context of the official positions we see the just opposite process: a setback, particularly a setback from the agreements already reached,” said Mirzoyan.

According to the Armenian foreign minister, setbacks have been observed in different tangible and key directions, namely the demarcation. The President of Azerbaijan has insisted that new borders should be drawn, otherwise some pre-Soviet borders should be used as a basis.

Furthermore, FM Ararat Mirzoyan pointed out Aliyev’s statements regarding the territorial integrity of Armenia, and the claim that the Azerbaijani forces would not withdraw from the occupied territories of Armenia, predetermining the work of the demarcation commissions, as well as the unblocking of communication lines.

“However, summarizing, we see that the positive dynamics did not continue. However, the Republic of Armenia remains committed to its peace agenda and the stated principles, most of which have already been agreed upon. We hope that Azerbaijan will soon return to the constructive path and we will manage to complete this peace process that has started long ago,” said the foreign minister.

The Armenian FM said he has an impression that Azerbaijan doesn’t have political will for normalization, and is on the contrary seeking to escalate the problems and create obstacles.

“But the Republic of Armenia remains committed to the peace process, and by and large the peace process has a mission and goal to resolve these issues,” he added.