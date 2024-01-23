Top brass visits active duty troops on southern border, lauds level of readiness

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s top military general visited last week troops stationed in posts on the southern border to inspect their daily routine and readiness, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Lt Gen Edward Asryan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, traveled to the southern border on January 18-20. He met with the commanders and officers of the army corps and military bases.

Reviewing 2023 training programs, the Lt Gen praised the level of combat readiness of the troops. He pointed out the existing problems and issued instructions about further actions.