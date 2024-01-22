Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-24

YEREVAN, 22 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 405.15 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 441.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.75 drams to 514.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 182.48 drams to 26423.64 drams. Silver price up by 2.34 drams to 296.99 drams.