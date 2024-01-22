Armenian Ambassadorial assembly chaired by Foreign Minister held in Vienna

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has met with the country’s ambassadors to a number of states to discuss foreign policy issues and the situation in South Caucasus. The gathering was held in Vienna, Austria.

“On January 20-21 in Vienna with participation of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, meeting of #Armenia’s Ambassadors accredited in European countries, USA & Canada as well as representatives in int’l organizations took place,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X. “FM’s remarks were followed by discussion on current situation in South Caucasus, efforts aimed at establishing stability, peace agenda, challenges as well as prospects for enhancement of ARM bilateral & multilateral agenda. Views were exchanged on int’l & regional topics.”