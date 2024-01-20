Armenian Ambassador, Hungarian official exchange ideas on deepening cooperation between the two countries
16:38, 20 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary, Ashot Smbatyan on Friday had a meeting with the Advisor to the Hungarian President on Foreign Relations, Kristof Altusz, said the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary.
The parties exchanged ideas on possible directions for enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between Armenia and Hungary.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | 中文 | AMP Version