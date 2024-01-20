Statements from Baku may give impression of deliberately bringing peace process to dead end –PM
14:18, 20 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Statements coming from official Baku may give the impression that Azerbaijan is intentionally attempting to derail the peace process, but even in this case, Armenia does not want to change its strategy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of his Civil Contract party on Saturday.
Statements by official Baku may even create the impression that Azerbaijan is deliberately trying to bring the peace process to a dead end, pursuing some further goals. However, even with such an interpretation, I think we should not change our strategy.
''Our strategy has been and should continue to be the strengthening of the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, as it expresses the understanding of the entire international community," said the Prime Minister, emphasizing that Armenia's strategy should be based on the legitimacy.
