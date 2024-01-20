Statements from Baku may give impression of deliberately bringing peace process to dead end –PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Statements coming from official Baku may give the impression that Azerbaijan is intentionally attempting to derail the peace process, but even in this case, Armenia does not want to change its strategy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of his Civil Contract party on Saturday.





