Direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan more or less active, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressing the session of the initiative group of the Civil Agreement Party and presenting details of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, stated that there had been various episodes in mediated and direct contacts during that period.



“As a matter of fact, direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan are now more or less active.



Basically, there are working channels to work, particularly between my office and the office of the President of Azerbaijan.

Through those channels a joint statement was accepted on December 7, resulting in the return of 32 prisoners from Azerbaijan to Armenia



According to the Prime Minister, Armenia and Azerbaijan are working on the text of the peace treaty and sending it to each other sequentially.