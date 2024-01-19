Ambassador of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania discuss cooperation issues within the EU framework

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Romania, Tigran Galstyan on Friday was received by the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminița Odobescu for the presentation of copies of his Letters of Credence.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Ambassador on his assumption of office, wishing him success in his mission and expressing confidence that his tenure will contribute to the further strengthening of friendly relations between Armenia and Romania, the foreign ministry said.

It is noted that during the meeting, the potential of deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as issues related to multilateral cooperation within the framework of Armenia's partnership with the EU, were discussed. Reference was made to the regional security and humanitarian issues, emphasizing the importance of establishing stable peace.