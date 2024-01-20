Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-01-24

YEREVAN, 19 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 405.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 441.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 4.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 514.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 29.89 drams to 26241.16 drams. Silver price down by 2.48 drams to 294.65 drams.