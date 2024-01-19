Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armenian Defense Minister, NATO Secretary-General’s envoy discuss partnership

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has held a meeting with Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

In a readout, the Ministry of Defense said the discussions "focused on the current course of the Armenia-NATO partnership and the prospects for its development."


"Additionally, the deliberations extended to encompass various matters on regional security and mutual interests," the ministry added. 

 








