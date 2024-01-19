Armenian Defense Minister, NATO Secretary-General’s envoy discuss partnership
16:11, 19 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has held a meeting with Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
In a readout, the Ministry of Defense said the discussions "focused on the current course of the Armenia-NATO partnership and the prospects for its development."
"Additionally, the deliberations extended to encompass various matters on regional security and mutual interests," the ministry added.
