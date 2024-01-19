Davos 2024: Armenian President, USAID Administrator discuss South Caucasus situation, humanitarian challenges

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Khachaturyan and Administrator Power discussed “the general situation in the South Caucasian region and the existing humanitarian challenges,” Khachaturyan’s office said in a readout.

Power’s latest regional trip was also discussed.

President Khachaturyan reiterated Armenia’s principled position on achieving sustainable and lasting peace and noted that there is no alternative to the peace process.

Both sides emphasized the importance of uniting efforts for resolving humanitarian issues, as well as the need for further steps. In this context, President Khachaturyan and Administrator Power discussed the implementation of the agreements between the Armenian government and the USAID, and Power reaffirmed willingness to enhance the circle of cooperation.

President Khachaturyan and the USAID chief lauded the nearly 30 years of close cooperation between Armenia and USAID and attached importance to the continuity of joint steps aimed at deepening targeted partnership.