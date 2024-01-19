NATO envoy concerned over Aliyev’s latest statements about Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

PM Pashinyan and Special Representative Colomina discussed Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as regional and international security issues.

“The Prime Minister spoke about the security situation in the South Caucasus, the latest developments in the process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization of relations and the peace process in accordance with the pre-agreed, well-known principles,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

The Prime Minister and Colomina “expressed concern on the latest statements made by the President of Azerbaijan, which contradict the entire logic of the negotiations and aggravate the tension in the region.”

“In this context, the Prime Minister attached importance to the international community’s targeted reaction and need for action aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.