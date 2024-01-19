Russia ready to contribute to establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to maximally contribute to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Kopyrkin said Russia continues to “actively, decisively and consistently” work in that direction.

“I want to say that Russia is determined to maximally contribute to the process of establishing truly sustainable and fair peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Russian Ambassador said, adding that Moscow is also willing to assist the two countries in demarcation and delimitation of the border, as well as to develop trust.