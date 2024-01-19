Aliyev’s statements contradict ‘entire logic’ of talks – Armenian official tells NATO envoy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan on January 18 met with Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Kostanyan and Colomina “discussed the issues on the Armenia-NATO cooperation agenda and touched upon the continued involvement of peacekeeping units of Armenia in international peacekeeping missions, including under the NATO auspices,” the foreign ministry said in a readout.

“During the meeting, issues of international and regional security were also discussed. Vahan Kostanyan touched upon the security situation in the South Caucasus, the recent developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and briefed on the main approaches to the draft peace agreement in line with the well-known principles. The Deputy Minister noted that the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan contradict the entire logic of the negotiations. In this context, Deputy Minister Vahan Kostanyan emphasized the need for targeted actions by the international partners aimed at maintaining stability and peace in the South Caucasus,” the ministry added.