French ambassador summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that French Ambassador Pierre Levy has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"In connection with the destruction of the foreign fighters' temporary deployment point in Kharkiv by the Russian Armed Forces, among whom were several dozen Frenchmen, the French ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," Tass quoted Maria Zakharova as saying.