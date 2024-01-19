Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan meets with Austrian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan has held a meeting with Ambassador of Austria to Armenia Thomas Mühlmann.

A readout issued by the parliament’s press service said Rubinyan and Mühlmann discussed the Armenian-Austrian cooperation, as well as the situation in the region.








