Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan never discussed so-called Zangezur Corridor, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The so-called Zangezur corridor has never been discussed within the framework of the trilateral agreements between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“The Zangezur Corridor has never been discussed as part of the agreements that were made by President Putin, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan on November 9 in 2020,” he said at a press briefing.

Speaking about unblocking regional connections, Lavrov said the three countries have decided during trilateral task force meetings that the countries will retain sovereignty and jurisdiction over routes which will be unblocked through their territory. This was agreed and discussed with Putin during his Yerevan visit for the CSTO summit, Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the agreement wasn’t realized for unknown reasons.

“I remember quite well, how positively this was accepted, but then it just went away….I don’t know what hindered the implementation of the agreements on opening connections between Azerbaijan proper and Nakhijevan,” the Russian FM said.