LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.79% to $2189.50, copper price down by 0.61% to $8323.00, lead price down by 2.23% to $2061.00, nickel price down by 0.81% to $16010.00, tin price up by 1.81% to $25250.00, zinc price down by 1.42% to $2506.00, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.