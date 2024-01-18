French Senate adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The French Senate has adopted a resolution demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan with 336 votes in favor and one against, the Armenian Embassy in France said in a statement.



"Today, the French Senate discussed the inter-party resolution proposed on December 1, 2023, aimed at "condemning Azerbaijan's military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh and preventing further attempts at aggression and violations of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia."



The resolution also calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan and demands the guarantee of the right of return for the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.