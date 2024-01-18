Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Since 1991, Azerbaijan never been ready to concede: Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Since 1991, Azerbaijan has never been ready to concede, not even for a second. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during the Wednesday’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, addressing the accusations from the opposition lawmaker Anna Grigoryan regarding concessions.

"He said, 'Do you want me to give the highest autonomy (to the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh)?' Within the framework of the Madrid principles, an agreement was reached that this autonomy will be Armenian-Azerbaijani autonomy," Pashinyan explained.








