Ucom and SunChild NGO power Aghavnadzor kindergarten for year-round operation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Cooperation between Ucom and SunChild NGO continues in the communities of Armenia.

A 10.3 kW solar power plant has been installed on the kindergarten's roof. Thanks to the generated electricity, the building will be heated during the colder months, ensuring a warm environment for the children. The installation of the solar plant became a reality through the collaboration between Ucom and SunChild NGO.

“By installing a solar plant in this Aghavnadzor kindergarten, we are addressing several crucial issues. The kindergarten will now be heated, and the government will have the opportunity to allocate funds to other vital areas of development. This station is also significant as it draws attention to the adoption of alternative energy and promotes eco-education," stated Director General of Ucom, Ralph Yirikian.

Alternative energy promotion initiative was launched in 2023, within the frames of the memorandum of cooperation signed between Ucom and SunChild NGO in August. According to the memorandum, the support was initially intended for other measures, but due to the forced displacement of Artsakh residents and their resettlement in different settlements in Armenia, this support was aimed at the development of infrastructure in rural settlements and easing the challenges of administrative management.

"As environmental organization representatives, we are delighted to see the expansion of environmentally friendly electricity sources, and we welcome all steps aimed at protecting the environment. Our collaboration with Ucom will persist, and we are currently planning the sequence of further steps," stated Sona Kalantaryan, Director of SunChild NGO.

***

Ucom is the fastest fixed and mobile services provider in Armenia. The company is the absolute leader of the local IPTV and fixed internet market, as well as occupies the key position on the Armenian mobile internet market. With modernized 4G+ and own fiber optic networks meeting the best international standards, Ucom provides a complete set of fixed and mobile communication services to more than 700,000 subscribers.

***

SunChild Nature and Culture Conservation NGO, established in 2006, focuses on implementing programs dedicated to environmental education, awareness, and behavioral change. Over the years, SunChild has successfully organized numerous events, including the widely attended "SunChild International.